Ole Miss QB Corral wins the Conerly Trophy
Published 11:29 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021
JACKSON — Matt Corral will find out early next week if he has a shot at the Heisman Trophy. He’s already got Mississippi’s version in his hands.
The Ole Miss quarterback on Tuesday won the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy, which is given each year to the top college football player in Mississippi.
Corral is the 10th Ole Miss player to win it, and the second in a row after wide receiver Elijah Moore. He’s also the first quarterback to win it since Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott did it in 2014 and 2015.
Corral, a junior, has completed 68 percent of his passes this season for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. He also has 597 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.
Corral is the only player in the FBS this season with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing. He has led the Rebels to a 10-2 record — the first time in school history they’ve won 10 games in the regular season — and a likely New Year’s Six bowl berth.
Corral is also a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy, which is given to the top player in the country. The finalists for that award will be announced early next week, and the award itself will be presented at a ceremony in New York on Dec. 11.
C Spire Conerly Trophy winners
2021 – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
2020 – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
2019 – Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
2018 – Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
2017 – A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
2016 – Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
2015 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
2014 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
2013 – Gabe Jackson, OL, Mississippi State
2012 – Bo Wallace, QB, Ole Miss
2011 – Austin Davis, QB, Southern Miss
2010 – Chris White, LB, Mississippi State
2009 – Anthony Dixon, RB, Mississippi State
2008 – Juan Joseph, QB, Millsaps
2007 – Damion Fletcher, RB, Southern Miss
2006 – Patrick Willis, LB, Ole Miss
2005 – Jerious Norwood, RB, Mississippi State
2004 – Michael Boley, LB, Southern Miss
2003 – Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss
2002 – Rod Davis, LB, Southern Miss
2001 – Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss
2000 – Josh Bright, QB, Delta State
1999 – Deuce McAllister, RB, Ole Miss
1998 – J.J. Johnson, RB, Mississippi State
1997 – Stewart Patridge, QB, Ole Miss
1996 – Tregnel Thomas, RB, Delta State