Funeral services for Kenneth Eugene Sadberry will be noon Sunday, Dec. 5. at Lynch Chapel, Redwood, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sadberry passed away on Nov. 23, at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was 50.