Funeral services for Randal Lee Kincaid, 91, of Cairo, Ga., are at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo, Ga. Rev. Ron McCaskill will officiate. Military honors will be presented at the chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Cairo, Ga. Kincaid passed away at Glenn-Mor Nursing Home on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Kincaid was born on July 16, 1930, in Swords, Ga., to the late Norman E. Kincaid and Georgia Ann Odum. He served his country in the United States Air Force. On July 16, 1952, he married Evelyn Fay Davis Kincaid, who preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 2019. They were married for 67 years. He retired from the United States Core of Engineers. He was a member of the Reno Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Richards (Michael) of Lee, Fla.; sons, David Kincaid (Jeanie) of Summit, Miss., Wayne Kincaid of Cairo, Ga.; grandchildren, Aaron Richards of Edgewater, Fla., Elizabeth Leung (Clive) Westgate, Fla., Brooke Johnston (Ladd) of Summit, Miss., Andrew Kincaid (Kayla) of Hattiesburg, Miss., Leah Emerson of Vicksburg, Lee Kincaid of Tupelo, Miss., Charlie Kincaid of Valdosta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Harper, Brennan, Lexi, Greyson, Jade, Trinity, Amity, Ivy, Kerenity, James Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Raymond, Grady, Glenn; and sisters, Beaulah, Bernie, Lorraine, Pauline, Virginia.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Kincaid’s memory to Grady County Honor Guard, Building Fund, P. O. Box 742, Cairo, GA 39828.

The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home immediately following the funeral service.

