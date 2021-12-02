Tamra Street Miller, 49, died peacefully at her home in Arvada, Colo., on Nov. 26 after a lengthy illness. She was born at Kings Daughter Hospital in Yazoo City, Miss., on May 5, 1972.

She attended Mississippi College in Clinton, where she studied biology and chemistry. She was a marketing professional, and she supported children’s charities.

Tamra was an exuberant, talented, loving woman who was cherished as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a gourmet cook with creative culinary skills. Her smile was one in a million.

Tamra is survived by her husband of 22 years, Trey Miller; their son, Street, age 18 and their beloved rescue dog, Whiskey. She is also survived by her mother, Victoria Street Truelove; her father, Benny Street; her sister, Christy (Phil) Brown; half-brothers Ben and Wyatt Street; nieces Aryn (Richard) Benavides, Shelbi (Brandon) Johnson, Hayley Edmonds and her nephew, Trace Brown.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Irene Street and her stepfather, Jackie Truelove.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Vicksburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her name to the Vicksburg/Warren County Humane Society, 6600 Highway 61 S., Vicksburg, MS 39180.