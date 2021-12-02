Trophy Case: Avery Alexander

Avery Alexander harvested this 125-pound deer, her first, on Nov. 13, while hunting in the Oak Ridge area of Vicksburg. Avery is the daughter of Kevin and Lexie Alexander.

