Trophy Case: Avery Alexander

Published 4:12 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

Avery Alexander harvested this 125-pound deer, her first, on Nov. 13, while hunting in the Oak Ridge area of Vicksburg. Avery is the daughter of Kevin and Lexie Alexander.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos for The Trophy Case. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictures, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excessive amount of blood and gore will not be published.

