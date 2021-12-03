Holly Days are here again: Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation presents arts and crafts show

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation presents the 13th annual Holly Days Arts and Crafts Show this weekend.

This year’s event marks a return for the event following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. In 2019, more than 500 people attended the event

The show will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the historic SCHF Auditorium. The hours of the show are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2. Holly Days will feature a room full of quality vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, plus local talent will entertain the attendees.

This event will precede Vicksburg Main Street’s Annual Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m.

“The show has become a tradition in Vicksburg,” a statement from SCHF said.

The live entertainment will include the St. Aloysius Choir, Jeanne Evans’ Music Students, Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance, Riverpointe, and more.

The SCHF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the diverse cultural heritage of Vicksburg, the Mississippi Delta and the American South. The Foundation works to achieve its goals by creating and hosting cultural activities at the SCH Complex, located at 1302 Adams St.

For more information, call the SCHF Business Office at 601.631.2997 or email info@southernculture.org.