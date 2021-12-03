Warren County Land Records November 22 to November 29

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period November 22 to November 29.

Warranty Deeds

* Breitco Homes LLC to Carl Jones, Lot 27, Parkside Land Co.

* Mary H. Butler to C&D Properties of Vicksburg LLC, Lots 18, 19, 20, Alpine Heights; Lots 1 & 2, Folkes Addition.

 

Deeds of Trust

* Michael E. Meister and Linda H. Meister to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of North ½ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* City Light Church of Vicksburg to Riverhills Bank, Block 22, Lots 149 & 150, Pincardia.

* Norma Massey and Remy Michael Massey to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 59, Part of Lot 285, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Karnina Stevens and Corey Jones to Secretary of the United States Department of Housing & Urban Development, Block 6, Lot 5, Warren Heights.

* John Marshall to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 06, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

 

Marriage Licences

* Jamal Roshon Pierce, 26, Warren, to Meghan Williams, 35, Warren.

* Darell Demond Smith, 33, Warren, to Domonique Patrice Jones, 35, Warren.

* Andrew Spence Howell, 26, Warren, to Anne Blakeley Palmertree, 26, Warren.

