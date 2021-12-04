FRAZIER: Less can be more in Christmas decor

Coco Channel once said less can be more.

Naturally, the French designer was talking about fashion, but I have decided to let her wise words apply to my Christmas decorating this year. Instead of dragging out my entire Santa collection and emptying all the boxes of decorations, I am going to be selective in what gets put on display.

I had been toying with this notion for a while since some of my little DIY projects I started a couple of months ago have taken me more time to finish than I expected.

But after seeing my mom’s house decorated, I made a final decision.

She had interior designer Mary Kaylin Gray come in and decorate. I think Mary Kaylin is a genius when it comes to getting your house ready for the holidays.

A few years ago, when I was just swamped at work, I called to see if she would just come to decorate my front door.

Let me just say, when I got home from work and saw what she had done, tears came to my eyes. It was so beautiful.

She has done the same for mom — decorated her front door — but this year she did the inside of her house, too.

What was amazing is how she used mom’s decorations, just not all of them. Mom has tons of carolers, but this Christmas, they are taking the year off.

But not the elves, though. Mary Kaylin pulled them all out. Mom was shocked at how many of those little fairies she had.

In the past when they had been interspersed amongst the other décor, they just didn’t stand out. But this year, Santa would have no problem finding a helper at her house. There are elves hanging from the kitchen chandelier, tied to door wreaths, and perched on the Christmas tree.

Mary Kaylin even plopped one in a chair.

The elf effect, as you could say, was magical.

I came home a bit depressed since I have only begun the process of decorating. However, seeing mom’s home helped me come to a final decision: some of my Christmas decorations will stay packed away.

It was a tinge sad, to think all my baubles and bows will not be adorning my house. But I reminded myself, just because some decorations will remain tucked away doesn’t mean they will not get to shine next year.

I think Coco Channel would be proud of me.