Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run 5K

More than 250 people — and about 25 dogs — registered and 167 participated in the third annual Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg.

The event featured a mix of a holiday and animal theme, in keeping with its date and beneficiary. The Reindeer Run 5K is a fundraiser for Paws Rescue, a local no-kill animal rescue organization. It raised nearly $33,000 for the organization in its first two years, and the 2021 edition is expected to bring in close to $25,000 more.