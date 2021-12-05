OUTLOOK: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 39 future leaders
Published 4:00 am Sunday, December 5, 2021
The Vicksburg Cotillion Club will hold its annual Christmas Ball on Dec. 11 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. The theme for this year’s ball is Under the Mistletoe. The black-tie event will include a lead-out of the 39 club members.
The Cotillion Club’s goal is to provide young women skill in etiquette, leadership and community service.
Club Officers:
- Marguerite Elizabeth Roberson, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Roberson. She serves as president of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart Carter Herrington Magee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Magee.
- Alison Barrett Blackburn, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeb Blackburn. She serves as vice president of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Trace Sullivan Daily, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Daily.
- Margaret Allison Boland, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Boland. She serves as secretary of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Tristan Ross Wilbanks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Wilbanks.
- Catherine Elizabeth Mathews, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews. She serves as treasurer of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Joshua Deveire Larsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Larsen.
- Elizabeth Grace Theriot, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Theriot. She serves as sergeant-at-arms for the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Adam Taylor Francisco, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Francisco.
- Olivia Kate Masterson, a senior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Calvin Masterson. She serves as the chaplain of the club and will be escorted by Willie James Rogers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Rogers.
- Sarah Jacobs Houser, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Houser. She serves as the philanthropy chair for the club and will be escorted by Landon Cole Stanchfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Stanchfield.
- Ally Reid Doiron, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Doiron. She serves as co-philanthropy chair for the club and will be escorted by Christopher Torres, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alberto Torres.
- Jane Marie Ranager, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Ranager. She serves as the public relations chair for the club and will be escorted by Stas Giovanni Eb, son of Ms. Valentina Eb.
Seniors:
- Faith Anna Beamish, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Jennings and the late Mr. Charles Beamish. She will be escorted by Joshua David Jamison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Jamison.
- Macey Leanne Bufkin, a senior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Bufkin. She will be escorted by Jeremiah Jace Riggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Riggs and Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Wright.
- Kimberly Ann Burton, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mrs. Alexis Burton and the late Mr. Robert Burton. She will be escorted by Landon Matthew Ledbetter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Ledbetter.
- Madison Taylor Combs, a senior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Ms. Casie Combs and Mr. Jason Combs. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Regan Bridges Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Williams.
- Addilyn Ann Dickerson, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Ms. Cealia Dickerson and Mr. Will Dickerson. She will be escorted by Jackson Stone Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Williams.
- Ella Kathryn Gray, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Bill Porter. She will be escorted by Gregory Layne Sparks, II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Sparks, Sr.
- Madison Elizabeth Hedrick, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hedrick and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Rusche. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Spencer Calhoon Carroll, son of Ms. Elizabeth Carroll and Mr. Wilson Carroll.
- Marissa Jade Jabour, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jabour. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, William Jackson Gannon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Fadden and the late Mr. Andy Gannon.
- Andrea Davis McMillin, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mrs. Andrea Gaiennie and Mr. Mike McMillin. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Bo Andrew Broome, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Broome.
- Victoria Claire Morehead, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Morehead. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Logan Charles Johnson, son of Mrs. Lee Carroll and Mr. David Johnson.
- Selby Etheridge Springfield, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Ms. Stacey Springfield and Mr. John Springfield. She will be escorted by Davis Tyler Greene, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Greene.
- Frances Lyle Thames, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Thames and Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Darden. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Henry Hartley Sullivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Sullivan.
Juniors:
- Gabrielle Anna Andrews, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Andrews. She will be escorted by Pardre’ Antwine Gray, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Pardre’ Gray, Sr.
- Skylar Renae Connelly, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kory Connelly and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Reeder. She will be escorted by Lawson Maddox Selby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Sikes and Mr. Charles Selby.
- Emily Reece Cook, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Cook. She will be escorted by David Jeffrey Wallace, son of Dr. Stephanie and Mr. David Wallace.
- Karly Marie Henderson, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Shawn Garrett Page, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Page.
- Audrey Faith Jennings, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Jennings. She will be escorted by Wyatt Pierce Teague, son of Ms. Stephanie Teague and the late Mr. Wyatt Teague.
- Falyn Grace Lusby, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lusby. She will be escorted by Jacob Connor Brister, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Brister.
- Madeline Frances Mathews, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jackson Edward Fortenberry, son of Ms. Jan Fortenberry and Mr. Brent Fortenberry.
- Macy Marie McDonald, a junior at St Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris McDonald. She will be escorted by Matthew Joseph Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Winkler and Mr. Jason Pitre.
- Amanda Chaney Parman, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Parman. She will be escorted by Jacob Whitt Oldenburg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Oldenburg.
- Madelyn Christine Roesch, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roesch. She will be escorted by Jax Carter Oglesby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Oglesby.
- Kathyrn Buchanan Simrall, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Hood. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Cooper Dow Madison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Madison.
- Natalie Brooke Southerland, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Branan Southerland. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Chase Thomas Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Tucker.
- Marion Miller Theobald, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mrs. Lindsey Theobald Dickerson. She will be escorted by Thomas Cole Dowe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dowe.
Sophomores:
- Addison Evelyn Averett, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Averett. She will be escorted by Walker Armstrong Lambiotte, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lambiotte.
- Mckenzie Susannah Cole, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Cole. She will be escorted by Greyson Rush Simmons, son of Mrs. Whitney Barnette and Mr. Cody Simmons.
- Sarah Elizabeth Johnston, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Syd Johnston. She will be escorted by Barrett James Shows, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Shows.
- Sawyer Grace McCain, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dusty McCain. She will be escorted by Damien Monroe Reeves, son of Mrs. Jenny Laird and Mr. Perry Reeves.
- Grace Kenlee Windham, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Windham. She will be escorted by Cole David Autrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Autrey.