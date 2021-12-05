Volunteers of the Week: Sisters Spreading Joy During the Holiday Season

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK

Sisters Spreading Joy During the Holiday Season

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are Janie Harrison and Nelda Sampey, sisters who enjoy volunteering during the Holiday Season at Good Shepard Community Center.

Harrison and Sampey love to participate in Good Shepherd’s Thanksgiving Basket and Elf Magic programs. The Thanksgiving Baskets program provides Thanksgiving meals to Vicksburg’s elderly and disabled community and Elf Magic is a program that provides Christmas for underprivileged families.

We wanted to express our gratitude for Janie and Nelda’s commitment to the community and ask about their experience during Good Shepherd’s Thanksgiving Basket and Elf Magic programs.

How did you hear about the programs?

The two of us were volunteering at the Food Pantry in 2020. Bill Mounger sent an email stating the Good Shepherd needed a volunteer for Tuesday and Thursday during October and November to take registrations for Thanksgiving baskets and Elf Magic.

How long have you been volunteering?

30-plus years for each of us. Janie volunteered at churches and Social Service agencies in San Antonio (Texas) prior to moving to Vicksburg. Nelda was a member of Rotary for several years and she served on various boards in Vicksburg. Both of us are Warren County Master Gardeners.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

During October, a lady registered for a Thanksgiving basket. We were not busy at the time she came in, so she stayed to talk. The following week she called Good Shepherd to say how much she enjoyed talking to us and that she felt like she had known us her entire life.

Do you have any advice to share with future volunteers?

If you volunteer at one place and discover it is not a good fit for you, try somewhere else. Do not let it stop you from volunteering. Opportunities are available whether you want to work with the community or behind the scenes.

Thank you Janie and Nelda for your commitment to the Vicksburg community!

If you know a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.