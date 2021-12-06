Warren Central puts five players on Class 6A All-State team

Warren Central had another outstanding football season in 2021, and over the weekend it got some of the credentials to prove it.

Five Warren Central players — the third-most of any team — were selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches MHSAA Class 6A All-State team.

Offensive linemen Dontavious Bell and Kevin Miller were selected first-team All-State. Running back T.J. Thompson, offensive lineman Colt Lee, and kicker Brandon Gilliam were on the second team.

Sixty players were selected to the All-State team, and 25 of the 32 teams in Class 6A had at least one representative. Oak Grove had the most players selected, with eight, and Class 6A champion Madison Central had six. Warren Central and D’Iberville were next on the list, with five each.

Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard and Germantown defensive lineman Zxavian Harris were the Class 6A offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.

Warren Central’s selections all came from the offensive side of the ball, or special teams. Miller, Bell and Lee added the All-State honor to the all-star selections they received earlier in the season.

Miller and Bell will play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Saturday at noon in Hattiesburg, at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium. Lee will play in the Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game on Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Gulfport High School.

The three linemen helped power the Vikings to an 8-4 record, and Thompson to a breakout season.

Thompson, a senior, had six 100-yard games and finished the season with 1,055 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught two touchdown passes.

Gilliam, meanwhile, was one of Warren Central’s biggest weapons with his punting and kicking ability. He made 7 of 8 field goals, and 25 of 26 PAT attempts. His 33-yard field goal against Pearl gave the Vikings a 3-0 victory that launched a five-game winning streak that carried them into the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Gilliam had at least one field goal in five of Warren Central’s last six games, and three from 40 yards or longer.

Gilliam also had 10 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs, and averaged 31.5 yards per punt.