L. S. Huband Sr.

L. S. “Larry” Huband Sr. passed away on Nov. 28 at his home. He was 65.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Emmitt Pollard Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.