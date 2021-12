Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Leelton Newsome, Saturday, Dec. 11 at Greater Grove Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Newsome will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 10 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 4until 6 p.m. Newsome transitioned at Merit Health at the age of 43.