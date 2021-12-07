Lonnie Lee Boykins was born on Aug. 17, 1936 to the late Ernest Boykins Sr. and Georgia Allen Boykins in Vicksburg.

After graduating from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1955, Lonnie attended college at Xavier University and the University of Michigan. Upon his return to Mississippi, he met the love of his life, the late Manetha Hobson. They were blissfully married for almost 35 years until Manetha’s death on April 24, 1998. Lonnie and his entire family were devoted members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Lonnie was the proud father of two children who loved him dearly, Stephanie B. Stirgus and Brian C. Boykins both of Vicksburg. They cared for Lonnie and were at his side until his death on Dec. 3. Family was extremely important to Lonnie as he always tried to instill the values of character, integrity and faith in his children.

In addition to fulfilling his role as a loving father and husband to his family, Lonnie was an active and dedicated servant to his community as well. He was a rural carrier with the United States Post Office in Vicksburg until his retirement after over 35 years of service. He faithfully served as a Warren County Commissioner with the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VI from Sept. 28, 1994, until his retirement on May 17, 2017. He was a long-standing member of the Mississippi Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (MAHRO). He was a member of the Men’s Club at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Esquire Club of Vicksburg, the St. Aloysius High School “A” Club, the City of Vicksburg Zoning Board and a former member of the Board of Directors of Mutual Credit Union. In 2014, he was inducted into the Mississippi Credit Union Association Hall of Fame.

Lonnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Stephanie B. Stirgus, son-in-law, James Stirgus Jr.; son, Brian C. Boykins all of Vicksburg; mother-in-law, Nell Buckhaulter (Jackson, Miss.); grandchildren, Alexus Stirgus (Magnolia, Ark.), Erin Stirgus (Memphis, Tenn.) and Jay Stirgus (Vicksburg); brothers and sisters include Ernest Boykins Jr. (deceased) (Beverly), Cherrie McClelland (Jimmy), Phoebe Dixon (Herbert) and Danny Boykins (Dianne). Lonnie also touched the lives of his many nieces, nephews, godchildren and other family members including the Mims and Buckhaulter families.

To the many friends who were also a part of Lonnie’s life during his 85 years on this earth, we thank you for being a blessing to our father, brother and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to St. Mary’s Catholic Church 1512 Main Street, Vicksburg, MS.

Funeral services are to held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. graveside with Father Joseph Chau Nugyen officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 2 until 6 p.m. with the Rosary to be held at 6 p.m.