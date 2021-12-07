Vicksburg Police Department reports vehicle thefts, commercial theft, home burglary

The Vicksburg Police Department on Tuesday reported several incidents that took place between Friday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 5.

• A 2014 Honda four-wheeler was reported taken Friday from a home on Signal Hill Lane.

• Clothing, a Sony PlayStation 4 and two Sony PlayStation controllers with a total value of about $460.00 were reported taken about 7:25 p.m. Saturday from a home in the 100 block of Meadowvale Drive. The resident of the house said someone entered the home through a broken window.

• A Sony PlayStation 5 was reported taken about 8:56 p.m. Saturday from a home in the 300 block of Sprouts Spring Road.

• A Dewalt miter saw, Dewalt air compressor, Dewalt nail gun, three drills, light fixtures and electrical wire were reported taken about 9:50 a.m. Sunday from a commercial building in the 1200 block of Monroe Street.

• Samsung S20 cellphone valued at $1,100 was reported taken about 5:23 p.m. Sunday from a car parked at a home in the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Those with information about any of these incidents are encouraged to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.