Vicksburg teen charged with carjacking

A Vicksburg teen was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond Tuesday and is accused of the Dec. 1 theft of a Chevrolet Malibu on Eastover Drive.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for Rashad Mobley, 17, at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Mobley is charged with armed carjacking and is accused of taking the car at gunpoint. He was arrested Monday by Vicksburg police.