Vicksburg teen charged with carjacking

Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Vicksburg teen was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond Tuesday and is accused of the Dec. 1 theft of a Chevrolet Malibu on Eastover Drive.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for Rashad Mobley, 17, at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Mobley is charged with armed carjacking and is accused of taking the car at gunpoint. He was arrested Monday by Vicksburg police.

More News

Vicksburg Police Department reports vehicle thefts, commercial theft, home burglary

2021-22 College Football Bowl Schedule

HOUSE FIRE: Faulty wiring possible cause of mobile home fire in Warren County

Sam Younger Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about the Omicron Variant in Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...