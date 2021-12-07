Willie Hamberlin

Willie “Buck” Hamberlin fell asleep in death on Dec. 2.

Buck was employed at the Vicksburg Country Club for 74 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and James Hamberlin; brothers, James, George, Horace, Harvey and John Hamberlin; sisters, LueMinda Hamberlin, Lillie Gilmore, Charlotte McCoy, Beulah Hunter and Marie Skinner and niece, Donna Hamberlin.

Survivors include his sisters, Sarah Addison of Rockford, Ill., Jessie Jones and Annie Irving both of Vicksburg; his caregivers; niece and nephews, Delores Waters, James Jones, Tommy and Billy Hamberlin; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Darryl Waters officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be live streaming via Zoom.