Services for Pamela I. Howard, 82, of Mayersville, Miss. will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Mt. Ollie MB Church in Egremont, Miss. with Pastor Willie Dorsey officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Howard died Saturday, Dec. 4 peacefully at her home with her family.

She is survived by her husband, William Howard; 13 children; 29 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.