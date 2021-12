A memorial service for William Woodard, 80, will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at Locust Grove MB Church, Anguilla. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery, Anguilla. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Locust Grove MB Church. Rev. Eugene Williams will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. He died on Nov. 30 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago, Ill.