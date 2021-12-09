Warren County Land Records November 29 to December 6

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period November 29 to December 6.

Warranty Deeds

* Sterling O. Knight, David J. Knight, Victoria K. Abraham, Patricia K. Magruder and John S. Price Jr. to Suzanne M. Sessums, Lot 17, Acadia Hills.

*Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lot 4, Grandview No. 1 Subdivision, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Dylan B. Beech and Keri L. Beech to James R. Owen and Teresa H. Owen, Lot 42, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

* Adam Brown to Barry L. Cosey, Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Darrell E. Evans and Stefani G. Evans to Tamara E. Brown, Lots 17 & 18, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

* Ricky Smith and Jimmy Smith to Steve Weaver and Prentiss Wayne Bruce, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* James C. Caldwell and Natasha L. Holliman to Noah Marbury and Brantlee Marbury, Lot 195, Openwood Plantation No. 5.

* Willie F. Case and Valerie Hatcher to Terry Robert West and Tina Kathryn West, Lot 7, Bellaire Subdivision.

* Douglas G. Clarke, Trustee, Joan N. Clarke, Trustee, and Clarke Living Trust to Baylen Anthony Warnock, Lots 18 & 19, Lakeland Village.

* Nathan Clifton to Matthew Clint Ertle and Victoria Ashley Ertle, West ½ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Thomas William Cody Jr. and Judith A. Cody to Michael Clayton Johnston and Caitlin Patton Johnston, Lot 304, Stonegate Subdivision Part 3.

* Karen Gamble and James E. Mullen Sr. to Melissa A. Mullen, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Bennie M. Jackson to Dai Q. Phung, Part of Northwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Baylen A. Warnock to Austin G. Johnson, Part of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* David W. Perkey and Candice Piercy to Ian Alexander Knight, Lot 300, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.

* William Lee Libbey to Jesse W. Thomas, Block 4, Part of Lots 90-93, Castle Hill.

* Thomas Earl Price and Lisa Dawn Price Lusk to Charles Carey Pierson, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Richard A. Woods and Katelyn R. Woods to William Derek McGraw and Savanna Price, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Edward R. McKnight III, Thomas H. McKnight, Edward R. McKnight III, Trustee of Edward R. McKnight Testamentary Trust, and Emily (McKnight)(Lick) Staggs to James Winfield Jr., Lots 35 & Part of 34, Baum.

*Stephen D. Pitzer and Allyson D. Pitzer to Jonathan R. Passman and Kimberly Oakes Passman, Lot 105, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Claudia Lee Roberts, Trustee of the Foster L. Story Revocable Trust to Jonathan K. Storey and Rachel C. Storey, Lot 7, Dabney Subdivision.

* Richard V. Tillotson and Julie Woods Tillotson to Kevin Williams, Lot 3, Colonial Drive Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust

* William Derek McGraw and Savanna Price to Affordable Lending Group LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Laurie Ann Bagby to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Lot 4, Grandview No. 1.

* James Winfield Jr. to BancorpSouth Bank, Lots 35 & Part of 34, Baum.

* Tamara E. Brown to Bank of America, N.A., Lots 17 & 18, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

* Jonathan K. Storey and Rachel C. Storey to Cadence Bank, Lot 7, Dabney Subdivision.

* James Kory Connelly and Michele S. Connelly to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* Terry Robert West and Tina Kathryn West to Fidelity Bank, Lot 7, Bellaire Subdivision.

* Michael Clayton Johnston and Caitlin Patton Johnston to Fidelity Bank, Lot 304, Stonegate Subdivision Part 3.

* Jonathan R. Passman and Kimberly Oakes Passman to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 105, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Melissa A. Mullen to Karen Gamble and James E. Mullen Sr., Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Suzanne M. Sessums to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 17, Acadia Hills.

* Hannons Food Service of Vicksburg Inc. to RiverHills Bank, Lot 1, Delish South Frontage Road Subdivision Part 1.

* Deitrick Nicole Johnson, Freddie Lee Johnson Jr. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 12, The Trace Subdivision Part 1.

* Nellie B. Porter to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 4, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

* Christopher W. Williams to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 9, John Barefield (See City Also).

* Amy H. Spencer and Damarcus Sentell Spencer to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Austin G. Johnson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* David Jones and Frances D. Jones to Mutual Credit Union, Block B, Lot 32, Meadowvale.

* Lawanda Elanie (Daniels) Jones to Jon A. Jones to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 18, Riverview Subdivision Resurvey.

* Ronnie D. Jones to RiverHills Bank, Block 12, Lot 15, National Park Addition.

* Ian Alexander Knight to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 300, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.

* Noah S. Marbury and Brantlee Marbury to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 195, Openwood Plantation No. 5.

* Norma Reed Moore to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Kevin Williams to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Homes Loans, Lot 3, Colonial Drive Subdivision.

* Diane P. Rodger to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* James R. Owen and Teresa H. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 42, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

* Jackie D. Webster to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 34, Camelot Estates No. 2.

* PP Vicksburg II, LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* PP Vicksbrug LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Lori Ann West and Jeffery Jay West to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 6, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

* Aki Alaque Summers to United Wholesale Mortage, Lot 7, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part Three.

* Baylen Anthony Warnock to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 18 & 19, Lakeland Village.

Marriage Licences

* Will Lamont Thomas, 41, Mississippi, to Belinda Diane Simpson, 45, Louisiana.

* Robert Eugene Heads, 32, Chicago, to Dawn Shontell Stevenson, 39, Mississippi.

* David James Lyons, 31, Florida, to Ashleigh Nicole Eckert, 34, Florida.

* John Davis Magee, 32, Mississippi, to Shelby Leigh Logue, 27, Mississippi.

* Willie B. Barnett, 69, Mississippi, to Emma Lee Wilson, 66, Mississippi.

* Quintin Ross Purvis, 57, Delhi, La., to Robbie Gale Featherston, 55, St. Charles, Mo.