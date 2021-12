Willie “Buck” Hamberlin fell asleep in death on Dec. 2 at the age of 91.

Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Darryl Waters officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.