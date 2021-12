Anderson Lynn passed away on Dec. 7, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 72.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will

be held on Saturday, Dece. 11 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.