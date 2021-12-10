Attic Gallery hosting weekend Open House in Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Attic Gallery will open its doors for a special exhibition on Sunday evening from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature works from several Mississippi artists, and even live demonstrations. Artist Ellen Langford will be painting at the gallery’s center table.

“On Sunday we are hoping to bring art, artists, conversation, color, and a renewed energy to your day,” gallery owner Lesley Silver said in a recent Facebook post. “Somehow this Sunday our open house just seems to fill something special in the day and we love your being part of it.”

Pat Juneau will be onsite showing metalworks and offering insight into his bright-colored pieces. Jewelry artist and Pat’s wife, Suzanne Juneau, will be in attendance as well. Suzanne is a master craftsman working in metal for over 40 years. She is best known for her metalworking and custom jewelry designs.

The Attic Gallery is the oldest independent art gallery in the state of Mississippi, celebrating 50 years of business in 2021. It features Southern folk art, contemporary fine art, handmade pottery, glass, jewelry and many “blues” related items with funk mixed in.

The Attic Gallery is located at 1101 Washington St. in Downtown Vicksburg. For more information, call 601-638-9211