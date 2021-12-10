Berch named sales manager for Vicksburg Convention Center

Published 4:25 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Billy Carson Berch has been named sales manager for the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning Dec. 20, VCC Executive Director Erin Southard announced Friday.

“I am excited to add Carson to our team. He has such enthusiasm and a great personality, I know he will make a great addition to the team,” Southard said. “He will be responsible for overseeing sales of event bookings and marketing for the facility.”

A native of Crystal Springs, Berch is a graduate of Crystal Springs High School and Hinds Community College where he received an Associate of Applied Science in Commercial Design and Advertising.

He worked 20 years in the gaming industry as a marketing and advertising coordinator for various resort properties and presently serves as the president of the Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals.

 

 

More News

Vicksburg Police seek information on missing teen

Eagles rout Benton for district victory

Attic Gallery hosting weekend Open House in Downtown Vicksburg

Ole Miss coordinator Lebby leaving for job with Oklahoma

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about the Omicron Variant in Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...