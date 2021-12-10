Berch named sales manager for Vicksburg Convention Center

Billy Carson Berch has been named sales manager for the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning Dec. 20, VCC Executive Director Erin Southard announced Friday.

“I am excited to add Carson to our team. He has such enthusiasm and a great personality, I know he will make a great addition to the team,” Southard said. “He will be responsible for overseeing sales of event bookings and marketing for the facility.”

A native of Crystal Springs, Berch is a graduate of Crystal Springs High School and Hinds Community College where he received an Associate of Applied Science in Commercial Design and Advertising.

He worked 20 years in the gaming industry as a marketing and advertising coordinator for various resort properties and presently serves as the president of the Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals.