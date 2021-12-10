Fire damages home on Lealand Drive in Warren County

A morning fire heavily damaged a doublewide mobile home on Lealand Drive Friday.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said a neighbor saw smoke coming from the eaves of the home and called 911. The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire, Briggs said.

He said firefighters were notified about 10:08 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from the home. They entered the home through the front door, found a walk-in closet on fire and extinguished the flames. He said the home had heat damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office, Briggs said. Culkin and Fisher Ferry Volunteer firefighters responded to the fire.