Basketball Roundup: Missy Gators run winning streak to six; Gators and Flashes take losses

It was harder to come by than most of their recent success, but the Vicksburg Missy Gators kept their winning streak alive Friday night.

Destini Sims scored 19 points and Janiah Caples added 13 as Vicksburg beat McComb 56-52 for its sixth consecutive victory. It was the first game in that stretch that was not decided by double digits.

McComb (6-5) trailed by nine points early in the fourth quarter, but rallied to take a 47-45 lead. They went back-and-forth from there, until the Missy Gators finally closed it out with a late basket and two free throws by Ja’Na Colenburg in the final moments.

Layla Carter finished with eight points for Vicksburg (10-3), while Jelisa Tyler and Kierra James scored seven apiece.

Kinesha Harris led McComb with 19 points, and Calise Jackson scored 16. Sa’Riah Magee had 11 rebounds.

Boys

McComb 63, Vicksburg 59

Vicksburg finished the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run to force overtime, but McComb had enough left in the tank to beat the Gators in a boys’ basketball game Friday.

Kameron Brown led the Gators with 19 points, while Malik Franklin hit four 3-pointers to account for the bulk of his 14 points.

Gary Isaac scored a game-high 25 points for McComb (6-5). He made seven 3-pointers in the game and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in overtime.

Jameer Lewis added 11 points for the Tigers.

Vicksburg will host Murrah Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Madison-St. Joe 75, St. Aloysius 35

Allen Teague scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as Madison-St. Joseph defeated St. Aloysius in the MAIS District 3-5A opener for both teams.

St. Joe eased out to a 36-25 lead at halftime, and then took firm control by outscoring St. Al 20-6 in the third quarter. St. Al only scored 10 points the entire second half.

Lazaveon Sylvester led the Flashes with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Korey Sims and Padre Gray scored six each.