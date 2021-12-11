FRAZIER: Christmas is on its way, and so is Vicksburg Living Magazine

They say time flies when you are having a good time.

If you ask me, it also flies when you have a million and one things to do in a short amount of time.

By next week, I need to have groceries bought, food prepared and the house cleaned before my children arrive for Christmas. There are also some finishing touches to make on my decorations and gifts that still need to be bought and wrapped.

And oh yeah, the deadline for the Vicksburg Living January/February wedding edition is Friday.

I think I am going to need Santa to send a little bit of his magic my way to get it all done.

Speaking of the magazine, with the Friday deadline that still leaves a couple of days to submit a wedding photo. We had requested submissions be made by Dec. 10, but if you can get them to me by the 15th, they can make it in the magazine.

We reached out to the community last year for wedding pictures and had a tremendous response.

I can’t tell you how fun it was looking at everyone’s wedding pictures. I especially loved those bridal gowns from the 80s. Can we just say puffy sleeves?

For those who have yet to send in a photo, but would like to, submitting a picture to be in the magazine is easy. All you need do is email me directly at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or go to vicksburgpost.com/brides.

You can also submit a picture of your parents’ wedding — I did that last year — or even those of your children or grandchildren.

Please be sure and include the names of those in the picture.

Like Christmas, weddings are a time of celebration and the bringing together of family and friends.

I may not get everything done I want to accomplish, but one thing I know for sure. Christmas will be here in a couple of weeks and a magazine will get published.