FRAZIER: Christmas is on its way, and so is Vicksburg Living Magazine

Published 4:00 am Saturday, December 11, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

They say time flies when you are having a good time.

If you ask me, it also flies when you have a million and one things to do in a short amount of time.

By next week, I need to have groceries bought, food prepared and the house cleaned before my children arrive for Christmas. There are also some finishing touches to make on my decorations and gifts that still need to be bought and wrapped.

And oh yeah, the deadline for the Vicksburg Living January/February wedding edition is Friday.

I think I am going to need Santa to send a little bit of his magic my way to get it all done.

Speaking of the magazine, with the Friday deadline that still leaves a couple of days to submit a wedding photo. We had requested submissions be made by Dec. 10, but if you can get them to me by the 15th, they can make it in the magazine.

We reached out to the community last year for wedding pictures and had a tremendous response.

I can’t tell you how fun it was looking at everyone’s wedding pictures. I especially loved those bridal gowns from the 80s. Can we just say puffy sleeves?

For those who have yet to send in a photo, but would like to, submitting a picture to be in the magazine is easy. All you need do is email me directly at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or go to vicksburgpost.com/brides.

You can also submit a picture of your parents’ wedding — I did that last year — or even those of your children or grandchildren.

Please be sure and include the names of those in the picture.

Like Christmas, weddings are a time of celebration and the bringing together of family and friends.

I may not get everything done I want to accomplish, but one thing I know for sure. Christmas will be here in a couple of weeks and a magazine will get published.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

