OUTLOOK: Reindeer Run goes to the dogs

Dogs and their owners competed last week in what has become an annual event — the Reindeer Run 5K.

The first race was held in 2019 with proceeds benefitting Paws Rescue, a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue located in Vicksburg. Each year, the number of participants – two- and four-legged — has grown as well as the amount of money raised for the animal rescue.

Race organizer Debbie Haworth said this year 266 people registered for the 5K.

“That is a 75-percent increase over last year,” she said.

And while the exact total of funds raised has not yet been fully calculated, Haworth said, she feels confident it will be more than last year, when the event raised $21,300.

“We will definitely give them (Paws Rescue) more this year,” she said, adding that all money donated by sponsors for the race goes directly to the rescue. “Not one penny of their money is used to pay for our event.”

Saturday’s race kicked off at Catfish Row. Many of the participants dressed in costume and brought their fur babies to join in in all the fun.

“It was really fun,” Haworth said. “And we had wonderful volunteers that helped make the Reindeer Run a success.”