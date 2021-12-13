A graveside service has been scheduled for Michael Holly on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 17, at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family being present from 5 to 6.

Holly was preceded in death by his parents Willie James Johnson and Mary Lee Holly; two brothers, Leroy Johnson and Willie Lee Holly and his sister, Mary Burnette Johnson. He leaves to cherish his precious memories a daughter, Monica Robinson; son K. Holly; his grandchildren; one brother, Roosevelt (Sherry) Holly; three sisters, Lizzie Holly, Lucille Holly and Isabelle (Willie) Parson and a host of family and friends.

Michael Holly transitioned from this life on Dec. 7, at the age of 61.