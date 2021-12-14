Alice Little (better known as Granny), much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Dec. 11 at the age of 79, after a brief stay at Merit Health. The daughter of Mamie and Joseph Bradley (J.B.) Finane, who preceded her in death, and sister of Frances Nell Palermo (deceased) and Linda Shannon, currently living in Vicksburg; will be greatly missed by her surviving husband, Jack Little; daughters, Tracye Obenchain and Paige Morgan (Jason); sons, Gary French (Connie) and Joey B. French (Valerie); nine grandchildren – Tristan French (Holly), Megan Powell (Logan), Devin Obenchain, Corbin French, Charlsi French, Schyler Morgan, Landon Morgan, Hayden Pickering (Lee Catherine) and Kanton McKay; three great-grandchildren (with another due in January).

After graduating from St. Francis Xavier Academy and raising her family, Alice decided to put her love for children to work and opened Kids Korner Day School, where she was director and taught 4 year-old Kindergarten. She became a kindergarten teacher assistant at Beechwood Elementary and then Sherman Avenue Elementary. After touching the lives of countless children in the Vicksburg Community she retired in 2005. She spent the remainder of her life traveling with her husband to watch her grandchildren in cheerleading competitions, track meets, and baseball tournaments, quilting, sewing, enjoying the outdoors and loving her husband and family. Her home was always the family gathering place on holidays, birthdays, and just for fun. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she always decorated the entire house and yard.

Alice was a gentle, loving soul who always had a kind word for all, and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.

All are invited to join the family at Fisher Riles (formerly Riles) Funeral Home on Indiana Avenue for Visitation on Friday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. when a celebration of her life will be held. A private family burial service will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetary.

Pallbearers will be Landon Morgan, Corbin French, Paul Switzer, Devin Obenchain, Tristan French and Hayden Pickering.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a small donation (via check or PayPal – jacobsladderlearningcntr@gmail.com) to Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center in Vicksburg in Alice Little’s name.