College Fund established for son of Justin May

- Justin May
A college fund has been established for the son of Justin May, who died following a shooting incident at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center last Thursday.
Brittany Nevels, who is a friend of the family, said, “His classmates from Vicksburg and Warren Central want to make sure that people know that they can make donations.”
“Justin’s classmates, friends and colleagues know how much his son meant to him and their promise to him is that he will be cared for,” Nevels said. “Donating to his college fund is a small way we can honor (May).”
Because the bank no longer sets up donation accounts, Nevels said, funds can be contributed to Oakley May-Sauntry’s savings account, which is at Mutual Credit Union.
Donations can be mailed to Mutual Credit Union at 1604 Cherry St. Vicksburg, MS 39180 or delivered in person, Nevels said.
A memorial service for May will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Glenwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to May’s son’s college fund
May was a security officer at ERDC and a combat veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from Vicksburg High School.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
