Sidney Cecil Ponder, Jr., of Vicksburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 9. Born in Mendenhall, Miss., on July 7, 1948, Sidney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Flossie Nora Ann Ponder, who was the love of his life. He was extremely proud of his sons Rodney David Ponder (Todd Justice) of Los Angeles, Calif. and Christopher Aaron Ponder (Jackie) of Vicksburg. He leaves behind three grandchildren whom he loved beyond measure, Caroline Grace Ponder, Noah David Ponder and Benjamin Joseph Ponder. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Lee Ponder (Margaret), of Mendenhall, Miss. and his sister Ella Jean Vaughn, of Philadelphia, Miss.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Cecil Ponder Sr. and Nellie Sue Ponder, both of Mendenhall, Miss.

Sidney graduated from Mendenhall High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi on a football scholarship. He moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1970. He began a career in finance and opened his own business, Vicksburg Credit, in 1995. He was a wonderful businessman, loved and respected by all his clients and colleagues. An avid Ole Miss fan, Sidney was known by everyone as a die-hard Rebel. He passed his love of Red and Blue on to his children and grandchildren and spent many Saturdays in the Grove with his family and dear friends. He will be deeply missed by all.

Pallbearers will be Lee Andrews, Matthew Bell, Cory Castle, Forbes Grogan, Brian Lambiotte, and Scott Verhine.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Andrews, T.D. Easterling, Willie Hill, Jerry McClendon, Don Morton, and Don Zito.

The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation for the compassionate care given by Dr. Lee Giffin and staff at Mission Primary Care Clinic, Dr. Christopher Anderson and staff, and Dr. Mohammad Ali and staff, both at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Glenwood Funeral Home from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral will be immediately following. Memorial donations can be made to Vicksburg Catholic School 1900 Grove Street Vicksburg, Mississippi 39180 (601-636-2256).