College basketball roundup: Mississippi State snaps its skid; USM, JSU and Alcorn continue theirs

STARKVILLE — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points and D.J. Jeffries scored 15 as Mississippi State blitzed Georgia State 79-50 on Tuesday night and end its two-game losing streak.

It was Mississippi State’s second-largest margin of victory this season. The Bulldogs beat Montana by 37 points on Nov. 13. The Bulldogs improved their record to 7-3, with a home game against Furman up next on Friday.

“We’ve been dying for a win,” said Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. “This feels good. It puts a great taste in our mouths. It brings back the positive vibes. No more heads down.”

Shakeel Moore’s layup broke a tie at 8-all, and that triggered an 11-4 Bulldogs’ run. Jeffries’ 3-pointer with 8:35 left gave Mississippi State a 22-14 lead and they went on to outscore Georgia State 21-8 to close the first half.

Molinar only missed one shot all night, going 5-for-6 overall and made all seven of his foul shots. Molinar entered as one of four SEC players to score in double figures each game this season.

Corey Allen scored 15 for Georgia State (5-4), which has now lost three of its last four.

Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss 51

Kevion Nolan scored 23 points and Jordan Davis added 14 as Jacksonville (6-3) handed Southern Miss (4-6) its fourth consecutive loss.

Nolan went 5-for-8 from 3-point range and added six assists for Jacksonville.

Southern Miss scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 18 points for Southern Miss. Isaih Moore added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Tyler Stevenson had 10 points and eight rebounds. No other USM players scored more than four points.

Northern Iowa 66, Jackson State 56

A.J. Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa (3-5) rallied in the second half to beat Jackson State (2-8).

Nate Heise had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa, which trailed by seven points at halftime. Noah Carter added 11 points. Trae Berhow had seven rebounds.

Green made three consecutive 3-pointers and Berhow added another to open the second half and give Northern Iowa a 38-34 lead with 13:19 left. The Panthers eventually stretched it to a 21-2 run and never trailed after Berhow’s 3-pointer.

Gabe Watson had 12 points for Jackson State (2-8). Ken Evans Jr. added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Wichita State 82, Alcorn State 63

Morris Udeze scored 15 points as Wichita State (8-2) earned its fifth straight home victory by beating Alcorn State (1-8).

Freshman Kenny Pohto had 14 points off the bench for Wichita State, Ricky Council IV added 12 and Dexter Dennis had 11. Pohto also had eight rebounds. The Shockers scored 44 first-half points, a season best.

The Shockers also outscored the smaller Braves 46-16 in the paint and had a 43-30 rebounding advantage, helped by 19 offensive boards.

Oddyst Walker had 16 points for the Braves (1-8). Darrious Agnew added 14 points and Lenell Henry scored 10.

The trip to Wichita began a difficult five-game road swing for Alcorn that will carry them into Southwestern Athletic Conference play in Janaury. The Braves will play at Tulsa on Thursday; at No. 1 and defending national champion Baylor on Dec. 20; at Oklahoma on Dec. 22; and at Minnesota on Dec. 29.

Montevallo 69, Delta State 62

James McNeil hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:40 left in the game, and it triggered a 10-2 run that pushed Montevallo (5-6, 3-0 Gulf South Conference) past Delta State (4-6, 3-1).

McNeil finished with a game-high 22 points, and Braxton Bertolette scored 16 for Montevallo.

Maalik Cartwright led Delta State with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Airen Brooks added 13 points and seven rebounds.