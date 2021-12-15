Evening fire consumes car on Washington Street in Vicksburg

Fire heavily damaged a car Tuesday night on Washington Street near the Ameristar Casino RV parking lot.

The call reporting the fire was received about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Vicksburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Love said. He said the fire began in the car’s engine compartment and was fully involved when firefighters from Station 7 arrived at the scene. The blaze was quickly extinguished, Love said.

He said the call initially came in as the fire threatening a building, but there was no threat to a nearby building.