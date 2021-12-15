Letter to the Editor: Belated Thanks to Mr. Downey

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Guest Columnist

I have a little story for you. Mr. Downey of Downey’s Barbershop is the subject. I heard a couple of years ago he was still alive and cutting hair part-time. 

I’m 63 and lived in Vicksburg. My Daddy worked at Laverne. My mother took me to Downey’s Barbershop when I was about 3 years old. 

I was sucking on a Lifesaver candy while waiting on a haircut. I bit down on the candy and began to choke. 

Mr. Downey keep his cool and picked me up by my feet, gave me a shake, dislodged the candy and saved my life. 

I’m now a respiratory therapist and live in West Monroe, La. 

I just thought he and or his family and community should know about it

 

Sincerely,

Gary Mayfield

West Monroe, La.

