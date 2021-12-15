Prep basketball roundup: Lady Vikes, Missy Gators crush opponents

Warren Central put two lopsided losses in the rearview mirror by dishing out a beating of its own.

Ta’Miya Sims, Jae’la Smith and Zion Harvey all scored in double figures, and the Lady Vikes wiped out Jefferson County 60-8.

Warren Central (7-5) had lost its previous two games by 28 and 20 points, but went on a 27-0 run in the second half to blow open Tuesday’s game. Sims finished with 15 points, while Smith and Harvey had 10 each.

The Lady Vikes will host Murrah Thursday at 6 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.

Vicksburg 62, Murrah 39

Ja’Na Colenburg made nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, and Vicksburg High’s girls’ basketball team blew out Murrah for its seventh win in a row.

Colenburg came off the bench and hit four consecutive 3-pointers for a 12-0 run that gave the Missy Gators (11-3) some separation, and they never looked back. Colenburg finished the game 9-for-19 from 3-point range. She also had three steals.

Destini Sims finished with 11 points for Vicksburg. Layla Carter totaled nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kierra James had eight rebounds.

Vicksburg will play at Ridgeland Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Boys

Warren Central 51, Jefferson County 34

Taylor Mitchell led a balanced scoring effort with 20 points, and Warren Central knocked off Jefferson County on Tuesday night.

Darrton Allen added 11 points for the Vikings (3-8), who won for the second time in three games. Deonta Segrest scored nine and Garrett Orgas-Fisher had eight.