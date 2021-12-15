Prep basketball roundup: Lady Vikes, Missy Gators crush opponents

Published 12:05 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central's Ta'Miya Sims scored a game-high 15 points in a 60-8 win over Jefferson County on Tuesday.

Warren Central put two lopsided losses in the rearview mirror by dishing out a beating of its own.

Ta’Miya Sims, Jae’la Smith and Zion Harvey all scored in double figures, and the Lady Vikes wiped out Jefferson County 60-8.

Warren Central (7-5) had lost its previous two games by 28 and 20 points, but went on a 27-0 run in the second half to blow open Tuesday’s game. Sims finished with 15 points, while Smith and Harvey had 10 each.

The Lady Vikes will host Murrah Thursday at 6 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.

Vicksburg 62, Murrah 39
Ja’Na Colenburg made nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, and Vicksburg High’s girls’ basketball team blew out Murrah for its seventh win in a row.

Colenburg came off the bench and hit four consecutive 3-pointers for a 12-0 run that gave the Missy Gators (11-3) some separation, and they never looked back. Colenburg finished the game 9-for-19 from 3-point range. She also had three steals.

Destini Sims finished with 11 points for Vicksburg. Layla Carter totaled nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kierra James had eight rebounds.

Vicksburg will play at Ridgeland Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Boys
Warren Central 51, Jefferson County 34
Taylor Mitchell led a balanced scoring effort with 20 points, and Warren Central knocked off Jefferson County on Tuesday night.

Darrton Allen added 11 points for the Vikings (3-8), who won for the second time in three games. Deonta Segrest scored nine and Garrett Orgas-Fisher had eight.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Northwest Rankin takes two from Warren Central on the pitch

College basketball roundup: Mississippi State snaps its skid; USM, JSU and Alcorn continue theirs

Steady improvement pays off for Vicksburg’s Kellisia Walker

Sports column: Rivalry week launches us into basketball season

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you planning to travel for the Christmas holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...