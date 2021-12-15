Tae Hubbard named Entrepreneur Bootcamp Winner

Another winner has been named in the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp.

Tae Hubbard, founder of Sweet O’ Mississippi, was announced the winner of the Business Plan Competition. Sweet O’ Mississippi provides custom sweets and treats, like cake jars, chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecakes and personal-size cakes. For more information, or to place an order, visit https://mississippi8treats.com.

Participants in the third class of the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Boot Camp graduated from the program on Nov. 2 at the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus. For six weeks, 19 participants interested in starting or growing their small businesses learned about topics such as legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and other essential components associated with starting and running a successful business. A business coach and business advisors were also present to assist. At the end of the boot camp, all participants were able to incorporate what was learned into a finished business plan.

For several weeks, the participants finalized their business plans to present to a four-judge panel. The participants discussed their business sector trends, feasibility, marketability and financial growth to the judges to have a chance to win a “Seed Grant” of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening or improving their small business.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Hinds Community College, BancorpSouth, Mutual Credit Union, Home Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.