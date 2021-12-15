Trophy Case: Pat Scallions

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

Pat Scallions, center, bagged these deer while on a hunt with G6:2 Outdoors in early December. Sitting alongside him are Colt Trehern and Meghan Hinson.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

