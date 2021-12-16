Joy Faith Emerson, 82, of Vicksburg, passed away peacefully at Vicksburg Convalescent Home on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Joy was born Oct. 16, 1939, to Lawrence E. Spivey and Frances L. Sigh Spivey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia “Trisha” Smith and her brother, Michael “Mike” Spivey.

Joy is survived by her son, Patrick (Melanie) Emerson; son-in-law, Billy Joe Smith; grandchildren, Jordan (Jon) Parks, David Emerson, Bradley (Jenny) Smith, Amy Smith; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia (Redmond) Thornell; brothers, Darrel (Corrie) Spivey, Philip “Butch” Spivey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Vicksburg Convalescent Home for taking such wonderful care of Emerson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s, ASPCA, or your local animal shelter in Joy Emerson’s name.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Jackson Cemetery located on Cedar Hill Road off of Hwy 22 in Flora, Miss.