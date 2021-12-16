Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces applications for 2022 scholarships are now open

Thanks to the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, $4,500 in scholarships is now up for grabs for area graduating high school seniors.

JAV is now accepting applications for 2022 scholarships to benefit graduating high school seniors in the Vicksburg and Warren County community.

Applications should include:

Completed application

A typed essay explaining why you are a good candidate to receive this scholarship (one page maximum)

Two letters of recommendation, one being from school personnel

High School Transcript

ACT Score

Only fully completed applications will be considered. Applications should be mailed to the JAV Scholarship Committee, PO Box 1488, Vicksburg, MS 39180 and postmarked by February 1. To apply or for more information, visit https://www.javicksburg.org/scholarships or contact JAV member Amanda Coutch at amandacoutch@yahoo.com.