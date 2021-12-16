Katherine Ann Parker Walker died Wednesday, Dec. 15. She was 71. Born in El Dorado, Ark. on April 13, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Oid and Frances “Donnie” Parker. She was a graduate of Malvern High School and the University of Arkansas. She had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1975. She retired as a media specialist for the Vicksburg Warren School District. She accepted Christ at a young age and was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church of Lono, Ark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Parker and Bill Parker and two sisters, Mary Lynne Morgan and Margaret Wynette Parker.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary D. Walker; two daughters, Dawn Marie Walker Pawlow (Steven) of Cumberland, Miss. and Rea Lynne Williamson (Ryan) of Mountain Home, Idaho; a son, Ethan Dan Walker (Candice) of Collinsvillle, Miss; six grandchildren, Marganie Jewel Walker, Ann Catherine Pawlow, Ella Marie Walker, William Dan Walker, Guy Walker Williamson, and Carolyn Aniela Pawlow; a brother, Murl Wayne Parker (Carol) of Tucson, Ariz.; one sister, Ruth Ada Goodman (John) of Hot Springs, Ark.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Parker of White Hall, Ark.; a brother-in-law, Doyle Morgan of Fayetteville, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews and other cherished family members.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg, Miss. Services and interment will follow in the family plot at New Hope Cemetery in Lono, Ark., under the direction of Regency Funeral Home in Malvern, Ark.