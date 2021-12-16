Trophy Case: Bailess Stewart

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

Bailess Stewart, 10, bagged this big 11-point buck that weighed 221 pounds, and scored 130 points. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post).

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

