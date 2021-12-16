Warren County Land Records December 6 to December 13

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period December 6 to December 13.

Warranty Deeds

* Marcie T. Southerland and Karen S. Allred to Gregory Michael Evans Jr. and Emily Evans, Part of Lot 40, Freetown; All of Lot 46, Freetown.

*F & W Corporation to Bad Properties LLC, Lots 2-4, 7, 20, 21, 27, 33, 34, 37, Southside.

* Gary William Ballard, Executor, Ronald Leon Ballard, Estate, Gary William Ballard, Janice Marie Ballard Clay and Pamela Whyte Milone to Tonnie Miller, Lot 13, Belle Meade No. 1.

* Ronald D. Taylor to Joshua James Bell, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Reginald W. Head, Trustee, Jenine N. Hanks, Trustee, and The Head Family Trust to Kieshawn A. Bell and Lachanda Phillips, Lots 98 and Part of 97, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Zachary K. Bennett and Lauren F. Bennett to Mernevie Mitchell, Lot 1A of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Rodney Edward Mahaltic to Steven M. Bryan and Lana B. Bryan, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Ryan Pearson to Clinton Crump and Denise Crump, Lot 121, Marion Park No. 2 Block B.

* Mark Curran and Misty Curran to Timothy Culkin, Lot 23 and Part of 22, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

* Betty Jean Prentiss to Chelsea Evans, Lot 21, Riviera Heights No. 1.

* Denise Crim Garner to Kiera Desiree Owens and Thomas Haynes, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Mac Land Company LLC (MacLand) to Joe Harris and Tanya Harris, Lot 15, Sylvan Flats.

* Melanie G. Hood to Jacob Hoffman, Lot 40, Marion Park No. 4 Block A.

*George H. Lee and Cathey C. Lee to Dante S. Molle and Ashley N. Kimble, Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Jennifer Owen to Suzanne Thompson, Lot 87, Wildwood No. 2.

Deeds of Trust December 6 to December 13

* E.H. Partridge and Janice Sims Partridge to Allstate Enterprises Inc., Lot 6, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

* Dante S. Molle and Ashley N. Kimble to Ally Capital Corp, Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* John P. Paris and Jane W. Paris to Bank of America, N.A., Lot D, Snakenburg Property.

* Steven M. Bryan and Lana B. Bryan to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Kieshawn A. Bell and Lachanda Phillips to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 98 and Part of 97, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Bulldog Investments LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Bryan I. Skipworth to Carrington Mortgage LLC, Lot 20, Blakely Subdivision.

* Clinton Crump and Denise M. Crump to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 121, Marion Park No. 2 – Block B.

* Timothy W. Culkin to Hometown Lenders Inc, Lot 23 and Part of 22, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

* Patricia L. Johnson to Delmar Financial Company, Part Lot 14, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part G.

* Phillip L. Doiron Jr. and Katherine S. Doiron to RiverHills Bank, Lot 57-59, Chambers Street.

* Matthew K. Dorbeck and Cathy F. Dorbeck to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 9, Audubon Hills.

* Bristol E. Emerson and Railey C. Emerson to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 7, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

* Matthew C. Ertle and Victoria Ashley Ertle to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Chelsea Evans to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 21, Riviera Heights No. 1.

* Gregory Michael Evans Jr. and Emily Evans to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jacob Hoffman to Fairway Independent Mortgage Co., Lot 40, Marion Park No. 4 Block A.

* Britton Vowell Ford and Baleigh Volking Ford to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Part of Section 36 C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Lot 24, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

* Joshua Daniel Woltmann and Kateln Brooks Woltmann to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 184 and Part of 186, Marion Park No. 2 – Block B.

* Jeremy McCaskill and Anna Lee Griffing to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 18, Whispering Pines No. 1.

* Marion Roberson and Ann Roberson to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 14 & 15, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1-33 & 55.

* Joe Harris and Tanya Harris to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 15, Sylvan Flats.

* Kiera Desiree Owens and Thomas Haynes to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* JKG LLC to RiverHills Bank, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Tonnie Miller to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 13, Belle Meade No.1.

* Alex J. Monsour Jr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Timothy G. Wright and Joanne V. Wright to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Johnny Lee Williams and Amy Bottin Williams to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

December 6 to December 13 Marriage Licences

* Brandon Eugene Burton, 24, Mississippi, to Matelyn G. Jones, 24, Mississippi.

* James Richard Cumberland, 30, Mississippi, to Mikayla Autumn Vann, 22, Mississippi.

* Christopher Michael O’Brien, 49, Mississippi, to Melissa Jean Williams, 42, Mississippi.