Chill in the Hills

The 14th annual Chill in the Hills 10K is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15. The event will begin at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St., and includes a 10K run, 5K race walk, and 1-mile fun run through the streets of downtown Vicksburg.

The entry fee is $30 until Jan. 1, and $40 after that date, for the run and walk. The children’s fun run is free. All proceeds go to help Grace Christian Counseling Center, which helps under and uninsured people in Mississippi receive mental health services at a reduced cost.

For more information or to register, call Laura Jones at 601-636-5703 or visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/51695/chill-in-the-hills-2022

VWAA baseball registration

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s spring baseball season. The league is open to children ages 3 and up, with five age divisions up to 12U, and games begin March 21, 2022. Registration ends Jan. 3.

Online registration is available at vwaabaseball.org.

For more information, visit the website, email vwaabaseball@gmail.com, or follow the VWAA Baseball Facebook page.

Hinds baseball showcase

Hinds Community College will host its 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase on Jan. 23, at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus. The showcase will begin at noon, and continue until completion. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12. Players should bring their own baseball equipment, cleats and pants. They must also have a physical with a date of Jan. 23, 2021 or later.

The cost is $100 per player, payable with cash or check at the time of registration. No early payment will be accepted, although players can download registration and waiver forms at https://sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball to speed up the process.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu.

Demario Davis 7v7 team

New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis will hold tryouts for his 7v7 elite travel football team for players ages 12-18, Dec. 18 and 19 in Madison.

Three registration and tryout sessions will be held for different age groups this weekend at SPI Madison, 214 Parkway East. Tryouts for the 12U team are Saturday at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration for the 14U and 15U age groups begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the tryouts at 12:30 p.m.

The 18U tryouts are Sunday. Registration begins at noon, and activities at 1 p.m.

As part of Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Foundation, the 7v7 elite travel team is not only a collection of the best athletes in the state of Mississippi, but a mentorship program that prepares its athletes mentally, academically, and spiritually. The competitive team focuses on fundamental football skills while also providing ACT/SAT prep and other academic support throughout the school year.

Devoted Dreamers 7v7 is coached by Mississippi natives Demario Davis and Mike Espy, and will travel to tournaments in the Southeast in 2022. Devoted Dreamers 7v7 played in Dallas, New Orleans, Panama City and Vicksburg in 2021.

There is no cost to register. If selected to the Devoted Dreamers 7v7 elite travel team, athletes will receive cleats, gloves, gear, and a backpack along with coaching and hands-on mentorship.