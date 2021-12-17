A Celebration of Life will be held for Martha A. Watson on Thursday, Dec. 30 at noon at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Watson will lie in repose from 11 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Watson was preceded in death by Clyde Harris, Mattie Harris and Ceila M. Keyes.

Watson leaves to cherish her memories her parents Carl Harris and Mary Watson; her brother Jessie Watson; five sons, Jacorius Watson, Jahiem Watson, Ronnie Dee, Kelin Williams and Kameron Williams; six daughters, Dewanda Watson, Seheena McNeil, Jasmine Watson, Dessiah James, Taylor Watson and Emoni Watson. Watson is also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews and a host of family and special friends including Jerry Chiplin and Larry Green.

Martha A. Watson transitioned on Dec. 15 at UMMC at the age of 42.