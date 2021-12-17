PCA rolls, Lady Vikes win in high school basketball action

Published 2:16 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Ernest Bowker

As they wind down the 2021 half of their schedule, Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team might not want to take a break.

Chris Taylor scored 32 points and had six steals, and Lawson Selby added 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as PCA routed Franklin Academy 83-41 on Thursday.

Nic Williams also had 10 points and four assists for PCA (7-6), which won its second game in a row by 30 points or more. The Eagles will play Friday at 6 p.m. at Northeast Baptist in West Monroe, La., before taking next week off for the Christmas break.

In Thursday’s girls’ game, Tiara Sims scored 35 points and Anjel Walton had 17 points and nine rebounds as PCA beat Franklin 67-48.

Girls
Warren Central 42, Murrah 37
Zy Segrest had a double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds, to lead Warren Central’s girls’ basketball team to a victory over Murrah on Thursday.

The Lady Vikes (8-5) won their second game in a row, and for the fifth time in seven games. They’ll face McComb Saturday at 4 p.m., at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Magnolia.

