Trey Smith Named VWSD’s Parent of the Year

Published 3:31 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Trey Smith, center, was honored Thursday as the Vicksburg Warren School District Parent of the Year. Smith devotes time to volunteering at Redwood Elementary School, where his daughter Addison is a student. Photo by Anna Guizerix.

Trey Smith, father of Redwood Elementary 5th grade student, Addyson Smith, was surprised during an assembly of teachers, students and staff at the school on Thursday by Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) administrators bearing balloons and gifts. VWSD Superintendent, Chad Shealy, was on hand to announce that Smith had been chosen as Vicksburg Warren School District’s Parent of the Year.

Redwood Principal, Buddy Wooten, and the Redwood staff nominated  Smith citing his ongoing support and involvement in his daughter’s quality education and his extensive volunteer work at the school. Smith currently serves as the Vice-President of the PTO and has made donations to the organization throughout the year. Wooten also noted that, “Trey is always available and willing to help with any task that school officials need, and does it with a smile on his face.”

The Vicksburg Warren School District honors parents and guardians who have made an impact on their child’s education and their child’s school as a whole. This award honors parents and guardians who make significant contributions of time, service and leadership to a school.

“Mr. Smith has done a great job partnering with teachers and others here at the school to ensure his daughter is equipped to achieve academically and to lead her own learning,” Superintendent Shealy said. “He has also generously given of his time to help all of the students at Redwood. He is very deserving of this recognition.”

VWSD’s Parent of the Year is chosen from candidates from each school in the District. After being selected at their respective schools, nominees are interviewed by a panel of judges and one candidate is selected to represent the District in the Mississippi Department of Education’s state-wide Parent of the Year Award process.

 

