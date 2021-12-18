Flashes fend off Cathedral for rivalry win

St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team finished 2021 on a positive note.

Lazaveon Sylvester had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Padre Gray scored 11 points as the Flashes defeated Cathedral 58-56 Friday in Natchez.

Cathedral missed several shots in the final 30 seconds, and the Flashes blocked one final desperation heave as time expired.

“We couldn’t shoot free throws, and we refused to block out. It’s as simple as I can put it,” Cathedral coach Taylor Strahan told the Natchez Democrat. “Every game this year has come down to those two things. We get outrebounded every night. Until it changes, the results won’t change.”

Cam Tanner and Kaden Batieste scored 16 points apiece to lead Cathedral. Korey Sims and Carter Magee scored 10 points apiece for St. Al, which will not play again until Jan. 4, at home against Central Hinds.

Natchez Democrat sports writer Hunter Cloud contributed to this report