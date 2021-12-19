Deputies seeking man who fired shot after domestic disturbance

Warren County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fired a shot at a woman’s car Sunday night.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Old Highway 27.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, the man and woman were at a relative’s house for a birthday party when they became involved in a domestic disturbance. As she was leaving, the woman said, the man fired a shot, hitting her car and causing her to run off the road. Pace said the woman who was not injured and the man was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The case remains under investigation.