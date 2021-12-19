Deputies seeking man who fired shot after domestic disturbance

Published 8:19 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021

By John Surratt

Warren County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fired a shot at a woman’s car Sunday night.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Old Highway 27.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, the man and woman were at a relative’s house for a birthday party when they became involved in a domestic disturbance. As she was leaving, the woman said, the man fired a shot, hitting her car and causing her to run off the road. Pace said the woman who was not injured and the man was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The case remains under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Volunteer of the Week: Tillman committed to serving through Salvation Army

All Ye Faithful: Vicksburg area churches set Christmas observances

Warren County man arrested for possession of a firearm on school campus

Trey Smith Named VWSD’s Parent of the Year

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you planning to travel for the Christmas holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...